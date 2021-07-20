Tuesday, July 20, 2021
HomeNewsShawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: Cute Couple Anniversary Photos
News

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: Cute Couple Anniversary Photos

By Arjun Sethi
0
45




Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: Cute Couple Anniversary Photos

© IMAGO / Future Image

04.07.2021 18:15 o’clock

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have made sweet declarations of love on their second anniversary.

The “In My Blood” singer and the former Fifth Harmony musician have been in a relationship since 2019 and the lovers have now marked the milestone on Instagram.

The 22-year-old shared a snapshot of the couple sharing a romantic kiss on a Caribbean beach and capitated the picture: “Happy second anniversary, my baby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)



Previous articleKendall Jenner launches an exclusive collection with About You – consisting of her own favorite pieces
Next articleNew song by Kanye West: When Kim Kardashian hears it, it will freak out – Music
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv