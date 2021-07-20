Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: Cute Couple Anniversary Photos

04.07.2021 18:15 o’clock

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have made sweet declarations of love on their second anniversary.

The “In My Blood” singer and the former Fifth Harmony musician have been in a relationship since 2019 and the lovers have now marked the milestone on Instagram.

The 22-year-old shared a snapshot of the couple sharing a romantic kiss on a Caribbean beach and capitated the picture: “Happy second anniversary, my baby.”

Mutual expressions of love

Meanwhile, his 24-year-old girlfriend Camilla Cabello called her favorite by his pet name Kuko and hopes for more years of “friendship and love.” She titled a series of holiday photos with her boyfriend: “Happy anniversary, Kuko. On more joy, more friendship and more love.”









Like all couples, the two have gone through their ups and downs and the Canadian singer recently admitted that an argument with the ‘Havana’ performer forced him to face his own “bad interior”.

Dispute between Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello

Shawn Mendes once got into an argument with Camila, where he even yelled at her. He later described the feeling as “the worst” because he was “so afraid of being evil.” He said, “I raised my voice to her and she said, ‘I don’t like it when you yell at me. Why did you raise your voice?’ And I’ve become so defensive. I’m so afraid of being evil. I’m so afraid of being bad.” (Bang/KT)