Selena Gomez – Star Portrait, News, Pictures

Selena Gomez now has 15 tattoos spread over her body.



These two girls long for pajama parties together. Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are actually inseparable. However, the corona pandemic has put BFFs at an unwanted distance. "Somehow I miss her," admits Sel and probably means not only girlfriend Tay, but certainly also cat Benjamin Button.



When pop star Selena Gomez can't go to the recording studio, it just comes to her home.



Finally, megastar Selena Gomez has time to prove her cooking skills, and she clearly enjoys it.



In her Instagram story, Selena Gomez thanks her good friend Taylor Swift for her support in difficult times and is happy to always have her by her side.



Selena Gomez and her dog Winnie also appreciate a nap in the afternoon.



Smart hairstyles for a round face? Selena Gomez already knows the tricks



Selena Gomez seems to be having a good time and the film festival of Cannes to enjoy to the fullest.



Selena Gomez chooses a white bustier in combination with a high-cut skirt. The creation is by Louis Vuitton and a real eye-catcher: the high leg slit exposes the singer's leg, but the material has also undergone special processing. There is a fine quilting pattern to recognize, which we actually know from down jackets of our grandmothers. However, the cut makes the pattern red-carpet-compatible.



"Cannes" guest Selena Gomez looks very good from the side …



back farther 6 May 2019: Max Azria (70 years)

6 May 2019: Max Azria (70 years)

The fashion world is grieving: Tunisian-American designer Max Azria has died at the age of 70 as a result of lung cancer. Max Azria became known with his globally successful brand BCBGMAXAZRIA, stars such as Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore or Selena Gomez were among his regular customers. Max Azria is survived by his wife Lubov Azria and six children.



Elegant waves make Selena Gomez's Bob look even more glamorous.



Selena Gomez with Dutch braid at the MTV Movie Awards



For going out, singer Selena Gomez also likes it a bit more revealing: With a deep-seated tube top, a cocktail in her hand and the right pose, she skilfully stages her décolleté. We can only wish her that later on the dance floor everything stays in place.



Selena Gomez is also enjoying the sun at the moment. In a skimpy bikini with a batik look, she poses casually in front of a dreamlike backdrop.



Miranda Kerr wishes her friend Selena Gomez all the best for her birthday with this sweet Instagram picture from days gone by.



On Selena Gomez shirt it says small and yet recognizable "Only the Strong Survive"



Too much of a good thing: Selena Gomez is causing a stir at the Met Gala. The whole Internet makes fun of her too brown complexion. A little less bronzer and self-tanner would probably have been better!



Burned brown in a bright, tailor-made dress by Coach, Selena Gomez shows up at the Met Gala.



Do you see a baby bump here at Selena Gomez? The photo was taken on April 4



True friendship: Selena Gomez (r.), who suffers from lupus, needs a donor kidney and receives it from her friend Francia Raisa.



profile

Not everyone knows that 1 of 11 In 2013, Selena Gomez is said to have been diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease also known by the harmless-sounding name of butterfly lichen.. She is now being treated for this disease. more

2 of 11 During the video shoot for her single “Love You Like a Lovesong”, Selena annoyed the singer Pink and numerous other animal rights activists: She had white horses painted with pink paint for the clip. Because of the numerous protests, the animals were cut out of the finished video. more

3 of 11 Selena Gomez doesn’t like the German language: “No matter what they say, it always sounds like they’re angry with me.” more

4 of 11 At the age of 17, Selena was named the youngest UNICEF ambassador of all time. She is not afraid to lend a hand herself and personally travelled to Ghana as her first official act to get an idea of the situation there. more

5 of 11 A very specific star makes her heart beat faster: Selena raves about the actor Shia Labeouf. “He’s kind of attractive,” she says. She was even allowed to get to know her idol once – and was completely dissolved with excitement at the meeting. “He’s probably thinking I’m crazy now.” more

6 of 11 No wonder as a Disney star: The first CD and the first concert ticket of her life were by Britney Spears. At the age of nine, she fervently sang “Baby One More Time” from the stands. more

7 of 11 Selena is concerned about her environment: her own fashion line is made from eco-friendly materials, and since she was 16, she has owned a hybrid car. However, she did not get her driver’s license until two years later. more

8 of 11 Selena has had to give up privacy for a long time, but she takes it with humor: “When I go to a public toilet, I’m usually followed by little girls. They then look under the door and ask for an autograph. I always say, ‘Sure, but can you wait a short time until I’m done?’ It’s very sweet.” more

9 of 11 For the Disney film “Princess Protection Program”, Selena had to sit with both legs firmly in the saddle and learn to play polo. In addition, she had to speak in a British accent – both were very difficult. “I’m from Texas, but I don’t have any experience with horses. It was very funny for everyone else because I was just so bad at polo,” she says. more

10 of 11 Selena’s mother was a tender 16 years old when she gave birth to Selena. more

11 of 11 Selena has six dogs! Their names are Chip, Willy, Fina, Wallace, Chaz and Baylor and some of them have been adopted from animal shelters. more



Biography of Selena Gomez



Actually, Selena Gomez could have long since met the classic Disney fate: Her series “The Wizards of Waverly Place” has been filmed since 2012 – time to rebel!

The good Selena



But Selena doesn’t want to break out of the Disney cage. While her friend Demi Lovato has to go to therapy for brawl scandals and her colleague Miley Cyrus dances half-naked on the pole, Selena says she just wants one thing: to be liked. And that’s why she doesn’t say a bad word about her busy Disney colleagues and continues to devote herself to her film and music career.





Paradoxically, Selena Gomez is almost refreshingly different: she stands behind what she does. She confidently expresses her opinion and defends her work and her fans whenever it has to be. “My fans help me make my decisions more consciously, they make me a better person,” she says. Maybe it’s because of her childlike face and open smile, but with Selena Gomez such sentences sound serious.

Selena Gomez and Love



It is also fitting that Selena is not looking for bad boys at her side: Instead, she cuddles with her Disney colleague Nick Jonas or Justin Bieber, two years her junior, with whom she had a long on-off relationship including a lot of romantic heartbreak. In between, she was with the german-Russian DJ Zedd, with whom she recorded the joint single “I Want You To Know”. The DJ, who grew up in Germany, said of working with the Disney star: “I love her voice, I think she has a really great energy.” Rapper TheWeeknd was also a companion at her side for more than a year, but the relationship did not last. Trend: Selena is looking for immhe again the proximity of Justin Bieber.

Friends and family



Selena’s best friend also makes music: She meets country darling Taylor Swift for ice cream and to gossip about boys – a normal girl friendship. Also always at her side: Mama Mandy. She had her daughter at the age of 16, raised Selena on her own and now manages her. In interviews, Selena mentions her mother remarkably often. There’s no doubt about it: rebellion looks different. But exceptions confirm the Disney rule.

Your challenges: lupus and depression



Even a Disney girl doesn’t live a princess dream. Selena Gomez struggles from time to time with depressive phases in life. This is also due to an autoimmune defect from which she suffers: lupus. The disease leads to inflammatory changes in the body, joint pain, skin changes, heart muscle problems and also kidney findings. In the summer of 2017, Selena Gomez had to have a new kidney inserted – she got it donated by a childhood friend and even posted a picture of the two girls in the hospital with a big thank you.

Worries about Selena Gomez



And the worries about the actress and singer are not getting less. In October 2018, Selena Gomez suffered a severe nervous breakdown. “She’s had a tough few weeks and the panic attack then broke the camel’s back,” an insider said. Did her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s lightning engagement to Hailey Baldwin and the ongoing wedding rumors have anything to do with Selena’s collapse? In any case, she spent a month in inpatient treatment and decided to retire from public for some time. In an Instagram post, Selena said goodbye to her fans for the time being and made it clear how urgently she needs this break. Depression and public pressure have been making life difficult for her for years. “Whenever I try to do something right, whenever I try to do something good, I feel like people are attacking me.” Now it’s time to keep your fingers crossed that Selena Gomez gets her illnesses under control and finds joy in life again.

The Internet for a good cause



With 184 million Instagram followers, Selena has one of the largest fan bases ever. To be precise, only five other Instagram accounts have EVEN more followers: Instagram itself, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande, Dwayne Johnson and Kylie Jenner. Selena clearly knows how to use their platform. Whether it’s appeals for donations or ensuring political change. In response to the protests that followed the murder of American George Floyd, she put her Instagram account in the hands of black activists of the “Black Lives Matter” movement so that their voice and concerns could be heard by all her fans and followers.

Selena Gomez 14 outfits in 4 days

In Los Angeles at the airport, Selena Gomez wears her casual but stylish travel look with sneakers, leggings, glamour curls: accessories such as the sunglasses and her cool It-Bag by Louis Vuitton make the outfit an eye-catcher.





Selena Gomez: Her albums



Kiss and Tell (2009)

2010: A Year Without Rain

When The Sun Goes Down (2011)

2013: Stars Dance

2014: For You (Best-of-Album)

2015: Revival

2020: Rare

Selena Gomez: Her best series and movies

