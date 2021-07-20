Selena Gomez goes into a downward spiral

As ‘Deadline’ reports, the 28-year-old singer and actress was hired for the role of a former influencer whose social media addiction literally causes her body to fall apart. This promising project will be directed by Petra Collins, while Phoebe Fischer will be responsible for the latest script version. An earlier script was written by director Petra and author Melissa Broder.

In addition to Selena, another high-profile star is on board the film: Rapper Drake will produce the film together with Adel Nur, Matthew Budman and Smaiya Kaveh under the banners of the production companies Picturestart and Forest Hill Entertainment. The musician had already worked with Adel Nur on the TV series ‘Euphoria’, in which Zendaya played the protagonist.

For Selena, the role in ‘Spiral’ will certainly be a great challenge. As she revealed in a recent interview, she had long dreamed of slipping into a tough heroine role. “I always thought it would be fun to play a real badass character,” the star told ‘new!’ “I look at someone like Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road and think, ‘This looks like so much fun!'”