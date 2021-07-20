Security groped? Kris Jenner sued for three million

Tuesday, July 20, 2021
By Arjun Sethi
Serious allegations against Kris Jenner (65)! Again and again, charges are brought against the Kardashian-Jenner family. Most recently, Blac Chyna (33) had accused the Keeping up with the Kardashians stars that they were to blame for the early cancellation of their show. The singer soon even goes to court against the family of her ex-boyfriend Rob (34). Now the next legal dispute is imminent. Recently, a former bodyguard sued Kris for sexual harassment.

how The Blast reported, should Marc McWilliams filed his lawsuit for the first time at the end of last year. The former security guard claimed that the mother of six “a pattern of behaviour developed [hätte]that involved non-consensual physical contact with him of an inappropriate and sexual nature.”. In addition, he had experienced “sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, racial and gender discrimination,” he said, according to the court documents.

Marc went on to explain that he had been the victim of “unwanted touching”. The former R’n’B musician threw Kris that they without Marcs Permission would have touched his butt or placed her hand on his thigh or crotch without consent. According to the documents, the bodyguard now wants to use the lawsuit to compensate for his damage caused by the “unwanted sexual and gender-specific harassment” and his dismissal in September 2019. “The plaintiff’s damages amount to more than three million dollars”, it was conclusively apparent from the application.




So far, Kris the accusations vehemently of themselves. One of her representatives asserted that the successful “Momagerin” had never behaved inappropriately towards her bodyguard. “His absurd claims are clearly fabricated and contradict facts that are easy to prove”, the spokesman continued.

