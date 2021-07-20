Reality TV star shows up unvarnished in swimwear

Kim Kardashian usually shows up on Instagram with a lot of make-up and likes to stage herself perfectly. In her latest post, however, the social media queen is unusually natural.

A photo that you don’t often find with Kim Kardashian: The 40-year-old shows herself completely without make-up. The reality star takes a very natural look at himself in his latest Instagram post. As usual, scantily clad, covered only by a ingy bikini, Kardashian poses for two photos. The American lets her long black hair fall down almost unstyled and only slightly wavy.

"Enchanted island," Kardashian writes about the picture. She is apparently recovering from some of the hardships of the last weeks and months. Only recently, the star ended the successful reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" after 20 seasons. Kardashian also announced the separation from rapper Kanye West, with whom she was married for six years and has four children.









With the almost 230 million followers of Kardashian, the post is very well received. “Wow”, “Beautiful”, “I love you”, are just some of the numerous comments under the snapshot. “Queen”, “Great face” or “Being single is good for you”, others write.

Kim Kardashian isn’t the only one without makeup

With her unvarnished photo, Kardashian is very much in vogue. For a long time, celebrities have been showing up on their social media profiles without make-up or filters in order to promote more reality on Instagram.

Nazan Eckes also recently posted a video of herself online showing her transformation from a normal woman without any special styling into a glamorous and perfectly made up show host.