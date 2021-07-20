New song by Kanye West: When Kim Kardashian hears it, it will freak out – Music

That SOUNDS like trouble…

Rapper Kanye West (44) seems to be processing the divorce from ex-Kim Kardashian (40) in his own way. That means: with a billing per song.

The music star worked for a long time on a new album, now presented a few songs at a secret gig in Las Vegas – and is said to have burst into tears. Because the separation from his great love still seems to shake him up properly.





Someone probably didn’t want to be recognized: Kanye West in Las Vegas at the end of last week Photo: Ethan Miller/AFP



In the song “Welcome to my Life” Kim gets her fat off in several lines, critics believe. Piquant: Kanye even compares the marriage to the 40-year-old with prison.









So he raps: “Tell the assassins that I broke out of Calabasas.” In the town in Los Angeles, he lived with Kim and their four children.

A guest at the album party told The Sun newspaper: “It’s a very emotional, sad song about Kanye West in which he reflects on his marriage to Kim. He also talks about the children and accuses her (Kim) in the song of taking everything from him.”

The source continues: “After he finished playing the song, he stopped for about two minutes and cried. It was really dark.”

But not only his ex sings about Kanye, but also the sticking points of his life in the last two years. Among them the snoutED US presidential candidacy, his collapse and various Twitter freakouts.

Did Kim already “enjoy” the songs? unclear. Kanye’s new album is scheduled for release on Friday and bears the name “Donda” – named after his dead mother.