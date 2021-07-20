Kris Jenner reveals details about the new Kardashian show

This news must have come as a shock to die-hard Keeping up with the Kardashians fans! In September of last year, Kris Jenner, 65, the head of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, announced that she and her children were putting an end to the popular reality TV show. Only three months later, however, there was a big consolation for the fans of the format: Kim Kardashian (40) and Co. will be back together in front of the camera in the future – but for a new show. Now told Kris, what viewers can expect from the new project…

The show will be shown on the streaming platform Hulu, which disney belongs to. Connected via video chat, Kris within the framework of the Disney Upfronts now first hints of what viewers can expect: “In the new show you can see how we are developing as a family. The fans want to see us exactly as we are, and from the first moment they were just as interested in our show as we are,” she says.

Both she and many other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are back in the game – there is much more Kris but not price. “The fans will love watching us take our next steps. I’m not allowed to reveal more, but there is a spoiler: We will look amazing and everyone will tune in!“, the mother of six is sure.

Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Imran Amed and Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner, 2020

Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

