Kourtney Kardashian: Reunion at the Kardashians: Kim and Co. unpack again

As soon as her reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is history, there is already the big family reunion. These secrets are revealed by Kim Kardashian and Co.

An era is coming to an end – the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” comes to an end after 20 seasons. For over 14 years, the Kardashian and Jenner sisters delivered a lot of drama and captured an audience of millions in front of the screens episode after episode. On Thursday, the first part of the reunion, “Katch Up”, ran on US TV. Moderator Andy Cohen (53) confronted the family around Kim Kardashian (40) with some sensitive questions.

The sex tape helped “KUWTK” to success



In 2007, the world of Kim Kardashian was turned upside down when suddenly a sex tape with her then boyfriend Willie “Ray J” Norwood (40) made the rounds. What seemed like a catastrophe at the time, the 40-year-old now sees almost as a blessing. “Do you think the show would have been so successful so quickly if it hadn’t been for the attention of the sex tape?” Cohen asks the entrepreneur on the show. “Probably not,” Kardashian admits. Nevertheless, she will follow the recording for a lifetime: “It’s something I have to live with for the rest of my life.”









Will Kylie get married soon?



Have Kylie Jenner (23) and her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott (29) found each other again? The rumor mill has been simmering for some time. Most recently, the beauty queen even supported the father of her daughter Stormi (3) at an appointment in New York. However, the 23-year-old does not seem to want to take the next step yet. “I would like to get married one day,” Kylie emphasizes, but at the moment she “is not thinking about getting married yet.”

Who wanted the end of the show the most?



14 years is a long time, especially if you are constantly accompanied by cameras. Freakouts and nervous breakdowns were regularly on the agenda. “I think we all agree that Kourtney wanted the end of the show the most,” Kim said. The 42-year-old, and thus the eldest of the sisters, withdrew more and more, especially in the last seasons. “In the end. But I think I was totally there for a long time,” Kourtney adds to her sister’s statement.

Kris Humphries deserves an apology



In 2011, Kim married former NBA player Kris Humphries(36). After only 72 days, however, the reality TV actress filed for divorce due to “irreconcilable differences”. Today, she would like to apologize to her passer-by. “I tried to call him for months,” admits the mother of four at the reunion. Humphries, however, still does not seem to want reconciliation. At their last chance encounter, the athlete didn’t even greet her, Kim said.

From grey mouse to beauty mogul



With her cosmetics empire, Kylie is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the world. However, her interest in makeup stems from a rather sad reason. “I think my love of makeup started with my insecurities because of my lips.” She used to suffer from her narrow lips. She noticed this problem when she was praised after her first kiss. “Oh my God, you’re such a good kisser, even though you have such narrow lips,” a boy is said to have told her at the time.

Kim becomes a lawyer: Is sexy photos over now?



After the end of the show, Kim is now trying to take a new career path – she wants to become a lawyer. But how does their permissive image fit in with such a serious job? “I thought about it. And then I thought to myself, ‘You can do anything,'” recalling her visit to the White House. Shortly before, she had posted a bikini picture. “You just have to be yourself,” the mother of four clarifies. Even if she is often in conflict on this topic. After all, she didn’t want to embarrass her children later.

