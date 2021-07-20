Kendall Jenner: The naked madness! This one night stand reveals EVERYTHING, Kendall…

The fans of model Kendall Jenner go crazy. At this sight, many a viewer can no longer get out of staring. Because you could easily have the feeling that this outfit reveals EVERYTHING.

This is once again an explanation by Kendall Jennerthat makes you doubt. What will the 25-year-old want to do with her latest Instagram post? If you combine the statement together with the picture that Kylie Jenner’s sister thunders around the ears of her audience of millions on the net, one would certainly come up with one or the other possibility.

Kendall Jenner in a transparent dress on Instagram

With a look at the outfit that Kendall Jenner is wearing, you can ask yourself: Is the dress really transparent? At least it seems as if the model has taken a real nude dress out of the closet here. Kendall completes the look with trousers with an identical pattern. Pretty seductive. The comment that Kendall Jenner leaves on Instagram offers plenty of room for speculation of all kinds. “One night only”,” it reads. A “clothes one-night stand”. It could have been hit worse.









Fans are beside themselves! Kendall Jenner shocks with nude dress appearance

At this sight, Kendall’s fans are literally speechless. TV star Derek Blasberg can no longer get out of “staring”, as he himself explains under the post. For influencer Tiffany Sorya, the sight is “unbelievable” and model Natalie Halcro escapes a telling one: “Wowzers”. And in general, Kendall seems to have made a lot of people happy with her pictures.

After all, her sexy post brings it after just a few hours to almost 7.5 million Instagram likes. Only for whom Kylie Jenner has put on the very special outfit, she does not tell us. Maybe her boyfriend, NBA player Devin Booker, is the lucky one…

rut/fka/news.de