Kendall Jenner launches an exclusive collection with About You – consisting of her own favorite pieces

As a the Top models of our time Kendall Jenner is the face of big fashion campaigns of houses such as Longchamp, Balmain, Versace or Calvin Klein. But as part of the enterprising Jenner/Kardashian clan, she has of course also had experience selling clothes and accessories under her own name: Together with her sister Kylie, she has been running the “Kendall + Kylie” brand for years, and the two have also worked with retailers such as Topshop in the past.

Now follows the first collection, which bears only Kendall Jenner’s name, which is distributed exclusively by the Hamburg-based online shop About You. “Kendall for ABOUT YOU” includes 11 designs in different colors; each of the parts is numbered and marked with Jenner’s birthday date 11/03.









Zoey Grossmann for About You

The pieces include basics such as shirts, (cropped) sweaters and cycling pants, but also a slip dress and a bikini. “I wanted to make sure that I would love and wear each piece myself. Whether at home or going out, we’ve created a line that has something for everyone and for every occasion,” says Jenner.

Of course, the styles were photographed on Jenner himself. The shoot took place in her home town of Los Angeles and shows her in as natural an environment as possible, even her dog Pyro can be seen as a special guest in the pictures. The campaign was photographed by Zoey Grossmann, which Jenner has photographed more often (most recently for VOGUE Hong Kong), and the creative direction was taken over by Donald Schneider, former long-time creative director of VOGUE Paris, who initiated H&M’s first designer collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld in 2004.