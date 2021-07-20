Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Jennifer Aniston on her handling of rumors about her love life

By Arjun Sethi
The relationship between ‘Friends’ characters Ross Geller and Rachel Green caused a lot of rumors and speculation from 1994 to 2004.

And even in the big ‘Friends: The Reunion’ TV special (available on Sky Ticket and via Sky Q as well as on Sky One), series actors Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer couldn’t help but talk about their alleged romance away from the cameras.




How the 52-year-old ex-wife of Hollywood star Brad Pitt deals with the rumors about her love life, Aniston explained in an exclusive interview with a reporter: “I try to ignore such rumors. But at the same time, they are there all the time! That’s why it’s sometimes quite hard to ignore it completely. However, I always do my best to do just that. However, it’s not easy when I’m in the supermarket or sitting at the doctor’s and I’m wearing the cover of a gossip sheet.” The actress added that she would try not to read these articles in the first place and revealed that she was even given the tip not to start a career in the entertainment industry. “I was even advised at the time not to enter the entertainment industry. Instead, I should pursue a normal career and start a normal family. I would say good advice – but unfortunately it wasn’t for me because I really wanted to be an actress,” Jennifer continued. The beauty also revealed that she was also thinking about becoming a therapist at the time, revealing: “There was a time in my life when I wanted to be a therapist. But my dream was to become an actress. I worked as a waitress to make money. Meanwhile, I was at all the castings that were offered to me. But at the beginning, nobody wanted to offer me a role!”


