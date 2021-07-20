Jennifer Aniston as a style model? Kendall Jenner reaches for the (affordable) Friends look

Was Jennifer Aniston the style model for this Kendall Jenner look?

Did Kendall Jenner dress in the mood for yesterday’s Friends reunion? On Wednesday, the model was on the road in Los Angeles and wore an outfit that should look familiar to every fan of Jennifer Aniston: A beige vest combined with wide trousers, as the actress wore around 1995 in the famous promotional photo shoot (the one with the milkshakes!) for the sitcom.

Jennifer Aniston wore a beige vest combined with wide trousers around 1995 in the famous promotional photo shoot for Friends © NBC

Jenner opted for a slightly more relaxed version of the workwear-inspired look. Her vest has a V-neck and decorative hip pockets; it is available from The Frankie Shop and for 95 euros, but is currently sold out. Her black wool trousers come from Central Saint Martins graduate Fiona O’Neill, who only launched her label in 2019 and tailored them to measure. Hence the price of about 550 euros. Matching leather sandals from the Australian brand Alias Mae complete the outfit.

Jenner wore a bag from the Danish label Stine Goya: The colorfully patterned “Idunn” is made of 40% recycled polyester and is available online for 40 euros. The square tote bags of the Scandi label are available in different colours and patterns. The bag provides a splash of color and loosens up the neutral look. The reality TV star was wearing oval tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner in 90s looks

Kendall Jenner seems to be in the process of reinventing himself stylistically. Since she was unexpectedly seen in November 2020 in a total look of the luxurious label of the Olsen Twins, The Row, she has increasingly opted for boxy cut ensembles in neutral colors. This could also be due to her new stylist: Dani Michelle, who is also responsible for the wardrobe of Jenner’s sister Kourtney Kardashian. The influences from the nineties are palpable – whether in Jenner’s boho-inspired dresses, the wide silhouettes of The Row or her latest outfit.









