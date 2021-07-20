Tuesday, July 20, 2021
HomeNewsFirst pictures: This is what Camila Cabello looks like as Cinderella!
News

First pictures: This is what Camila Cabello looks like as Cinderella!

By Arjun Sethi
0
56




This is what Camila Cabello (24) looks like as a Disney princess! As a singer, the “Señorita” singer has already enjoyed great success, and in 2019 she also got her first film role: She will play Cinderella in the remake of the same name. After the shooting had been postponed due to the current health situation, Camila last autumn finally as Cinderella for the fairy tale adaptation in front of the camera. Now there are finally the first photos!

On the Twitteraccount of the film have now been two photos that make you want more. A picture shows Camila before her transformation in Cinderella look. In another picture, the 24-year-old can be seen in a ball gown – she looks deeply Nicholas Galitzine, who embodies the prince, into the eyes.

“Cinderella” was originally planned as a feature film. Now, however, Amazon Prime has seen the rights. Fans will be able to watch the flick on the streaming service starting in September. “The story is described as a modern remake of the traditional fairy tale of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother, with a musical inclination that is brought in to a good degree,” one source teased to The Hollywood Reporter at.




Camila Cabello at iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019
The singer Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello at the Global Awards 2020



Previous articleKris Jenner reveals details about the new Kardashian show
Next articleBecause she wears daughter: Khloé Kardashian heavily criticized
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv