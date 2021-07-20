First pictures: This is what Camila Cabello looks like as Cinderella!

This is what Camila Cabello (24) looks like as a Disney princess! As a singer, the “Señorita” singer has already enjoyed great success, and in 2019 she also got her first film role: She will play Cinderella in the remake of the same name. After the shooting had been postponed due to the current health situation, Camila last autumn finally as Cinderella for the fairy tale adaptation in front of the camera. Now there are finally the first photos!

On the Twitteraccount of the film have now been two photos that make you want more. A picture shows Camila before her transformation in Cinderella look. In another picture, the 24-year-old can be seen in a ball gown – she looks deeply Nicholas Galitzine, who embodies the prince, into the eyes.

“Cinderella” was originally planned as a feature film. Now, however, Amazon Prime has seen the rights. Fans will be able to watch the flick on the streaming service starting in September. “The story is described as a modern remake of the traditional fairy tale of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother, with a musical inclination that is brought in to a good degree,” one source teased to The Hollywood Reporter at.









Camila Cabello at iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019

The singer Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello at the Global Awards 2020

Wow, Camila looks great! I'm very excited about the film. The photos don't appeal to me that much.



