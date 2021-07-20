Death Stranding Director’s Cut for PS5 pre-order (Update)





Sony Interactive Launches Kojima Title Death Stranding in extended form as Director’s Cut also on the PlayStation 5.

Update from July 12, 2021 (2:30 pm): The Death Stranding Director’s Cut for PlayStation 5 is now available for pre-order on Amazon* – delivery will take place on September 24.

Update from July 9, 2021 (4:30 pm): In PlayStation Store, the Director’s Cut costs just under 50 euros. But it is much cheaper: At Amazon there is the PS4 Standard Edition for currently 19.95 euros* – the upgrade to the PS5 version is then possible for 10 euros. Savings: just under 20 euros.









Update from July 9, 2021 (9:30 a.m.): As part of the State of Play livestream format, Sony Interactive has announced the specific date for the Death Stranding Director’s Cut Announced: The action-adventure will be released on September 24, 2021. Pre-orders are now available on PlayStation Store: The Standard Edition for PlayStation 5 costs 49.99 euros and is also offered as a Blu-Ray version by shipping and in stores – for the Digital Deluxe Edition 59.99 euros are due.

who Death Stranding already available as a PlayStation 4 version or purchased in the coming weeks, can switch to the Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition for an extra charge of 10 euros.

For the Director’s Cut, Sony Interactive promises additional content, new weapons, vehicles, modes and missions, as well as improvements to the user interface. As expected, the drilled version uses the technical advantages of the PlayStation 5: The DualSense controller provides haptic feedback – and it should also “almost no loading times” To give. Two display modes allow you to choose between upscaled 4K resolution at up to 60 FPS and native 4K resolution; in both cases, there is support for ultra widescreen and HDR.

News from June 11, 2021: Right at the beginning of the opening show for Summer Game Fest 2021, game designer Hideo Kojima came forward with a pre-recorded surprise: his latest project Death Stranding will also be released as Director’s Cut for the PlayStation 5 – including additional content.

The short trailer does not yet specify when the implementation will be released and what improvements can be expected compared to the existing PlayStation 4 version. Ultra-short loading times, more effective and detailed graphics and a use of the capabilities of the DualSense controller are expected. More information is expected in the coming weeks, according to Sony.

Death Stranding has been on the market since November 2019, a PC version followed in July 2020.