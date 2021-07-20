Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Because she wears daughter: Khloé Kardashian heavily criticized

By Arjun Sethi
It’s not easy to be a Kardashian! Criticism knows the family as well as most people their back pocket. Especially Khloé Kardashian (37) gets a lot of hate on the Internet. Whether because of her appearance or her relationship with Tristan Thompson (30), the entrepreneur is spared nothing. The latest mockery? On the way to a dance school, Koko carries her daughter True (3) in her arms.

Paparazzi shots that The Sun , show the beauty with her daughter on the way to a dance lesson. What began as a relaxed afternoon, however, quickly became Khloé’s undoing – because: The 37-year-old carried her almost four-year-old daughter from the car to the dance studio. A behavior that is common in most Twitterfollowers met with incomprehension. According to the fans, the three-year-old should actually be old enough to run. “Unbelievable that her almost 150 cm tall child is not allowed to walk alone!” or “Is True still not able to go alone?”, two fans vented their anger.

However, her ex-boyfriend Tristan seems completely unimpressed by the criticism. Just a few days ago, the basketball player had a Instagram-Post Congratulates Khloé on her 37th birthday and raves about what a great mother and partner the Keeping up with the Kardashians star is. Of course, he had fueled the rumors about a renewed love comeback of the two with the congratulations.

