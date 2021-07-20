Ariana Grande: So exciting she wears THE summer color 2021

With the summer color 2021, Ariana Grande succeeds in a styling coup

If you’re wondering how married life gets Ariana Grande, then just take a look at the pop superstar’s social media accounts. On Instagram, Grande keeps her fans up to date on every new project and outfit and shows off her fashion prowess with pieces that take the babydoll look she’s known for into new territory.

Last week, the crocodile-effect cowboy boots were by Tom Ford, which she wore with a Cult Gaia top with a floral silhouette – a chic yet unexpected combination. Ariana Grande and stylist Mimi Cuttrell delivered another showstopper yesterday as they conjured up a complete look from Versace’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Grande showed her glamorous side in a bright yellow mini dress, platform Mary Janes and logo-print tights.









Ariana Grande perfectly presents the power of the summer color 2021: “Illuminating”

The yellow dress with belt and shoulder-accentuating sleeves was a bold integration of the Pantone color of the year, “Illuminating,” that could not be overlooked. On the catwalk, model Rianne van Rompaey wore the look with a headscarf and lots of pastel-colored eye shadow, but Grande tends to complete her outfits with glitter. Her Bulgari “Serpenti” gold ring was set with pavé diamonds, as were her matching “B.zero1” spiral earrings. Grande completed her outfit with a final piece of Versace, the brand’s geometric “Greca” chain collar.