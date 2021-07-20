Ariana Grande shows more photos of her secret wedding – including wedding dress!

Ariana Grande is on the way: That’s how happy even a small wedding celebration can be

Congratulations are in order with Ariana Grande. A representative of the singer told People magazine that the singer recently married handsome real estate agent Dalton Gomez. “They got married,” they said. “It was a very small and intimate ceremony – less than 20 people. The room was full of happiness and love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.” The wedding took place at Grande’s home in Montecito, California.

New photos of Ariana Grande’s wedding and her wedding dress on Instagram

A few days after her secret wedding on May 15, 2021, Ariana Grande posted more photographs of her big day on Instagram. You can see the bridal couple kissing in front of a romantically decorated fireplace, the bride in her backless wedding dress and applying the bridal make-up as well as another snapshot of the bridal couple in black and white.









probationary period? Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have already spent the lockdown together

The singer got engaged back in December 2020 and confirmed the news in an Instagram post with her diamond ring. “Forever n then some,” she wrote. It is believed that the couple started dating back in January last year and spent the corona lockdown together.

Ariana Grande and Gomez have kept their relationship unremarkable for the past 18 months and have rarely been spotted together in public. In April, she shared a rare picture of her current husband on Instagram. “My heart my person,” she wrote. “Thank u so much for being u.”

Previously, the singer was engaged to comedian Pete Davidson. In October 2018, they separated.

This article originally appeared on Vogue.com.