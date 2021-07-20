Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Ariana Grande: In memory of the victims of Manchester

By Arjun Sethi
Four years ago, an assassin carried out an attack after a concert by Ariana Grande. The singer is with the victims in her thoughts.

In a terrorist attack shortly after a concert by singer Ariana Grande (27), more than 800 people were injured on May 22, 2017. In the foyer of the Manchester Arena, a suicide bomber detonated a bomb and killed 22 people and himself. In an Instagram Story, Grande remembers the victims.

This day will “never be easy”

“Although grief is omnipresent and our relationship with it is constantly evolving and expressing itself daily, throughout the year, in different ways, I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one,” the singer writes. “Please be sure that I am thinking of you today. Manchester, my heart is with you today and always.”

Every year, Grande reports via social media to remember the victims. Last year, for example, she explained in a story that not a single day goes by when “all of us” are still affected. “I will be thinking about you all week as well as at the weekend. My heart, my thoughts, my prayers are always with you.”

