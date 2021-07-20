Angelina Jolie visits her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller

by Anthea Paul



In 1996, Angelina Jolie married fellow actor Jonny Lee Miller, and a year later the couple separated again. Over 20 years and two marriages later, Jolie apparently meets her ex again.

Angelina Jolie, 46, is not having an easy time at the moment. After the separation from Brad Pitt, 57, in 2016, the divorce now seems to be turning into a War of the Roses. Again and again there are reports about new court dates and disputes of the still spouses. Their biggest point of contention: their six children. The actress hoped for sole custody of the five minor children, but a judge ruled in favour of Pitt and decided on joint custody. In court, the “Salt” actress had accused her husband of domestic violence against the children and had her adult son Maddox testify against his father.

For Angelina Jolie, it is the first marriage that seems to end in a public mud fight. The actress had previously been married twice. To distract herself from the hustle and bustle of the last few months, she seems to take a trip back in time and tie up with an ex.









Angelina Jolie: She meets her first husband again



Together with her children, Jolie recently traveled from California to New York. One evening, the actress was watched by paparazzi as she entered the home of her first husband Jonny Lee Miller, 48, alone – and only left a few hours later. Jolie is said to have been elegantly dressed and had an expensive bottle of wine in her luggage.

Whether Angeline Jolie then took the wine back home with her is questionable. And what happened in Jonny Lee Miller’s apartment during those hours also remains uncertain. According to an insider, the two actors are only friends with each other. At the moment, Jolie and Miller apparently share the same suffering, because the “Elementary” actor was also recently divorced.

Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller: Wedding after a few months of relationship



The two actors met in 1995 on the set of the film “Hackers”, but had no contact with each other for several months after the end of filming. Finally, they married in March 1996 after only a few months of relationship. Always elegantly dressed these days, Jolie wore black trousers and a white T-shirt at her wedding, on which she had written the name of her newly married husband in blood. In 1997, the couple separated, but remained friends. The children of the former spouses are also known to each other today and get along well. In February 1999, the divorce of Jolie and Miller became official, just one year later the actress married her 20 years older colleague Billy Bob Thornton, 65.

Jolie was married to Brad Pitt from 2014 to 2016, and the two met and became in love in 2005 on the set of the film “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”.

Source used: eonline.com

