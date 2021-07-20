Angelina Jolie now also wants to end professional relationship with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been separated for almost five years now. The custody dispute over the children is still ongoing. Now the actress also wants to end the business relationship with her ex.

The ongoing dispute between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt does not seem to want to calm down. The actress now allegedly no longer wants to work with her ex-husband on business and get out of the joint business. According to TMZ, the 46-year-old has already submitted all the necessary documents to the judge. In it, she asks the court to monetate her participation in the company Nouvel, LLC, Château Miraval.









Winery was a special place of their love

In the USA, it is customary in divorces for company shares to be temporarily frozen. Angelina Jolie, however, apparently cannot wait to regain her share of the joint winery in France in order to sell it. According to “TMZ”, the actress already has the deal on the table, so only needs the confirmation of the judge, so that the ban can be lifted. The couple allegedly bought the winery on the Côte d’Azur in 2011 for $60 million. How much it is worth today is unclear.

Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been a couple since 2005 and married since 2014. The wedding took place at the winery in France. The two-part divorce proceedings have been running since 2016 – while they have been officially divorced since 2019. The business relationship seems to be the only thing that still connects the ex-couple besides the joint children. They, too, are involved in their parents’ War of the Roses.