Angelina Jolie: For her birthday there was something special from her kids

On Friday (June 4, 2021), Angelina Jolie celebrated her 46th birthday. On this occasion, there was a wonderful surprise from her six children.

Just recently, Angelina Jolie, 46, suffered a setback in the custody battle over her six children Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne and Knox, both 12. The court ruled in favor of Brad Pitt, 57, who had pleaded for shared custody. For her birthday last Friday (June 4, 2021), however, the Hollywood actress was able to look forward to a lot of time with her loved ones, because as “People” and “Daily Mail” report, the jubilarian celebrated together with her children. From this there was also a very special birthday present. “They had a great day at home, then the kids surprised them with a fancy dinner at a restaurant,” a source confirmed to People.









Angelina Jolie and the kids spotted in the restaurant



And indeed! Photos of the evening, which shows “Daily Mail”, prove that Angelina let herself be finely carried out by her kids to eat. In the It-Restaurant TAO the family was spoiled all around. The birthday boy chose an extraordinary dress for the special occasion. In bright yellow, the actress cut an excellent figure at the side of her children, looking exuberant and cheerful. Just as if she had been able to forget the quarrels with her ex-husband for one evening.

Fully crazy! Zahara Jolie-Pitt has her driver’s license



“She can never forgive Brad”



In recent months, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had engaged in a bitter War of the Roses. At its heart: custody of the children. Most recently, a judgment had awarded the two joint custody. Whether Jolie will come to terms with this remains to be seen. A source told Us Weekly that Angelina Brad “can never forgive” and that the legal dispute is “far from over.” At the moment, she has no chance because the procedure is closed, but she does not want to accept it. “Joint custody is not the issue Angelina is objecting to, there were other points of concern,” the source suggested to the US publication.

As much as their parents fight each other, it remains to be hoped that Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox can maintain a good relationship with both parents.

Source used: people.com, dailymail.co.uk

