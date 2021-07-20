All rumors about her love life

Around Selena Gomez circulate again and again numerous rumors about her love life. Most recently, pictures surfaced in which she was seen with her “Only Murders in the Building” co-star Aaron Dominguez. Fans were sure at the time that the two series stars would go out with each other. But Selena Gomez denied the alleged love affair in an interview with the “L.A. Times” and made it clear that she is single. She revealed: “I’m really grateful that I’m not with anyone at the moment!” But even if we look back even further into the past, the “Rare” interpreter was said to have some alleged relationships. In the meantime, “One Direction” star Niall Horan was considered her boyfriend and after that it was thought that she would date nba player Jimmy Butler. But none of the rumors turned out to be true so far! Selena herself says it is actually quite difficult when it comes to a new man at her side. As a guest at “NikkieTutorials” she explained: “Men are a lot of work.” In the same interview, she also confessed that probably every one of her ex-boyfriends thinks she is crazy. Nevertheless, she is not completely averse to dating itself, but the current corona pandemic does not make it easier to get to know the man for life. Can Selena Gomez ever change her status as a permanent one? Her fans and friends would certainly wish her very much!