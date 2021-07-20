All rumors about her love life

Around Selena Gomez circulate again and again numerous rumors about her love life. Most recently, pictures surfaced in which she was seen with her “Only Murders in the Building” co-star Aaron Dominguez. Fans were sure at the time that the two series stars would go out with each other. But Selena Gomez denied the alleged love affair in an interview with the “L.A. Times” and made it clear that she is single. She revealed: “I’m really grateful that I’m not with anyone at the moment!” But even if we look back even further into the past, the “Rare” interpreter was said to have some alleged relationships. In the meantime, “One Direction” star Niall Horan was considered her boyfriend and after that it was thought that she would date nba player Jimmy Butler. But none of the rumors turned out to be true so far! Selena herself says it is actually quite difficult when it comes to a new man at her side. As a guest at “NikkieTutorials” she explained: “Men are a lot of work.” In the same interview, she also confessed that probably every one of her ex-boyfriends thinks she is crazy. Nevertheless, she is not completely averse to dating itself, but the current corona pandemic does not make it easier to get to know the man for life. Can Selena Gomez ever change her status as a permanent one? Her fans and friends would certainly wish her very much!
Ahmet Dönmez
04/18/2021, 11:00 AM
Selena Gomez comments on rumors about her new boyfriend
At the beginning of March 2021, images of Selena Gomez on which she with her “Only Murders in the Building” co-star Aaron Dominguez was to be seen. Rumors formed around a love affair of the two, which even led to a shitstorm against the alleged new friend of SelGo. In an interview with the “L.A. Times”, Selena Gomez took a stand and denied the supposed love affair quick. Here she said, among other things: “We had just started working together. I honestly thought, ‘No wonder guys don’t want to date me!’ I think people only care because I’m still young. Right now, it’s a part of the job that I don’t really like.” Furthermore, Selena Gomez of course that they currently single is: “I’m really grateful that I’m not with anyone right now!”
Selena Gomez: Love rumors about “One Direction” star and NBA player
Also in the past, the “Rare” interpreter some alleged relationships Said. Last year, she was joined by “One Direction” star Niall Horan Photographed. Both met with friends for dinner and on the pic that Selena’s girlfriend Courtney Lopez shared, Niall had put an arm around Selena. Dating rumors began to circulate, but they were quickly denied.
As a result, the 28-Year-old but with an athlete as the US edition of “InTouch” wants to have learned. An insider revealed to the magazine that SelGo’s new friend is the Professional basketball player Jimmy Butler Is. The source told the magazine: “Selena keeps a low profile. After what happened to Justin, she wanted to keep her love life out of the public eye – or at least try. Therefore, no one really knows what is going on. But they were seen together several times and were very familiar.” But as time has shown, this too remained only an unconfirmed rumor.
Selena Gomez: Her ex-boyfriends think she’s crazy
Selena Gomez was a guest at ” in September 2020NikkieTutorials“. Among other things, she spoke there. about her ex-boyfriends and confessed that probably each of them thinks, she was crazy. In addition, she revealed that it is currently difficult for her to have a to find a new man. The reason? “Men are a lot of work”, Selena explained so. Although it strainsnd for them, but it is still not completely averse from dating. Can Selena Gomez ever change her status as a permanent one? She would definitely have earned her love happiness honestly.
