According to dermatologists: This helps against acne

Anyone who has impure skin on their face knows the struggle: Between all the methods, products and Co., it is difficult to find the right variant. But now some dermatologists have revealed what really helps in the fight against acne and of course we do not want to withhold these findings from you.

Don’t worry, ladies: we all (celebrities like Kendall Jenner taken) are in the same boat and know, how much impure skin and acne on the face can gnaw at our own self-confidence and how bad we feel on some days because of pimples, blackheads and Co.. Because the fact is that acne is the most common skin disease and 80 per cent of people aged 11 to 30, according to the National Health Service (NHS), suffer from it. But there is also good news: Because more and more celebrities like Bella Thorne, Taylor Hill and Co. publicly stand by their skin problems and show that you are no less beautiful with one or the other pimple. now more and more dermatologists are revealing which things really matter in the fight and we will tell you here…

Pure skin: According to dermatologists, you should rely on these things

We have already explained that acne, underground pimples and especially adult acne can have a variety of reasons that vary from person to person. That’s why there are also a variety of treatment therapies that help us to get rid of them on the face. nevertheless with the large number of possibilities it is not so easyto find the right treatment for you: “The skin should never be the limiting factor in life. No one should have to live with acne as there are effective treatments that provide consistent and reliable end results.” according to dermatologist Dr. Anjali Mahto, who is well versed in such skin problems and published the book “The Skincare Bible: Your No-Nonsense Guide to Great Skin” in 2018. Since there are quantities of products on the market that promise remedy and we can lose track of things pretty quickly, we now give you a small overview of which active ingredients and which products from creams to soaps to peelings really help against pimples.

Miracle active ingredient: azelaic acid

For some time now, it has been regarded as a Miracle active ingredient against skin impurities and above all, it should help us, Actively fight acne. We are talking about the Azelaic acid. numerous Studies and also dermatologists report promising results in the Fight against extreme rash, redness, pustules and Co. Why does it help? Chemically, it belongs to the so-called dicarboxylic acids and is composed of Cereals such as barley, wheat and rye obtained. On the skin after all, it acts like a peeling, cleanses the pores, refines the unevenness and reduces irritation. Researchers claim that the active ingredient can stop the spread of emerging impurities already in the uppermost layer of the skin, which in turn leads to a smoother and visibly healthier complexion. Can be used not only against acne, but also in inflammatory Skin disease rosacea Acelainic acid can do wonders. And since all good things come in threes – here is another fact worth knowing: The active ingredient should also Reduce wrinkles due to its antioxidant properties. So it is not promised too much and is not for nothing the number one topic of conversation at beauty talks.









Other active ingredients against acne and skin impurities

Products that Specially developed for skin prone to impurities , also contain the medicinal agent salicylic acid. It works externally against pain and helps with Diseases such as acne, cornification disorders, warts and psoriasis or the overproduction of sebum. It can be deeper than, for example, Fruit acids, which are used for facial peeling, penetrate the skin and promote the detachment of the outer layers of skin cells and stimulate rapid renewal. That’s why a good cleanser is recommended, such as the peeling soap from Revitale for about 7 euros from Mandel- and walnut shells, clean and beautify the pores or the soap with Apricot kernels, which reduce oils and bacteria that can cause acne. But also micellar water is excellent in addition to such soaps. It is extremely important to care for the skin in the morning and evening and to rid it of dirt. one another insider tip by dermatologists is Retinol, which it can be bought here for about 20 euros in the form of a serum and should be used at night before bedtime. The active ingredient was primarily used as a remedy for premature skin aging and wrinkles, but also helps Cleanse the pores, reduce the formation of blackheads and pus pimples and relieve inflammation.

By the way, the right make-up can also have an effect on the texture of the skin as well as pimples and blackheads. Although you do not have to do without it with acne, it is important to choose the right cosmetic products. Dermatologist Dr. Anjali Mahto advises: If you wear a lot of makeup, opt for an oil-free primer or BB cream, which also provides the opacity you need. In addition, care should always be used that does not grease so much, as these are best suited for impure skin that produces a lot of sebum. Finally, she has a tip for all those who like to press on their pimples: do not squeeze, scratch or express! All this leads to skin damage, spreads bacteria and can even lead to permanent pigment spots or scars on the skin lead. It is better to apply a selective treatment directly on the spot on the face. 🙏

