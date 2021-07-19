Monday, July 19, 2021
wow! Cardi B gives daughter (3) diamond necklace for birthday

By Arjun Sethi
Only the best for your little one! Cardi B (28) spares her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus (3) neither the cost nor the effort to give her a beautiful life. A few days ago, the offspring has already turned three years old. On his special day, the American hosted a decadent party with a princess motto. Now showed Cardi very proud on the net, what she gave her daughter for her birthday!

On their Instagramaccount, the “Up” artist posted several videos of herself and the little one. The clips show how the mom-daughter duo opens the gift together: Culture can now call a diamond-set necklace in the Minnie Mouse style of the brand Elliot Elianette her own, which is traded for about 125,000 dollars! The three-year-old seemed to be totally happy about this, because she beamed overjoyed into the camera. The fans are also totally thrilled by the girl’s reaction. “Oh my God, she’s so cute,” wrote only one of Cardis Followers.

Already on her second birthday, the little one had been richly gifted. Her father Offset (29) surprised her with a Birkin Bag from the luxury label Hermès – which costs a whopping 6,000 euros. At the time, however, his fan base reacted quite critically to the present. “She’s probably wondering where her new doll is,” one user said. Instagram.




Cardi B and the gift for her daughter
Cardi B and her daughter Kulture
Offset with Cardi B and daughter Kulture, Easter 2019


