These CDs, LPs & Streams are coming or coming out

Music is our job and your hobby – otherwise you would hardly be interested in the following list here, we say. Their content is self-explanatory: Because after the new albums in 2015, new albums in 2016, new albums in 2017, new albums in 2018, new albums in 2019 and new albums in 2020, so many good, bad or no matter albums (which have already been released and are still) will appear again in 2021, we try to get an overview. Of course, this does not claim to be complete, but hopefully includes at least what we consider interesting/relevant enough for ME readers. And thus curtain up for the new albums 2021 – the new releases in the chronological overview of their release dates.









Editor’s recommendation

P.S.: Fortunately, at the end of each year we also organize the VÖ-Wust in a nice tradition – see here, for example, our list with the 50 best records of the year 2020.

New albums in January 2021:

New albums in February 2021:

New albums in March 2021:

New albums in April 2021:

New albums in May 2021:

New albums in June 2021:

New albums in July 2021:

New albums in August 2021:

Liars – THE APPLE DROP (August 6, 2021)

Moritz von Oswald Trio – DISSENT (August 6, 2021)

Jungle – LOVING IN STEREO (August 13, 2021)

Suzie Ungerleider – MY NAME IS SUZIE UNGERLEIDER (August 13, 2021)

Mano Le Tough – AT THE MOMENT (August 20, 2021)

Bleachers – TAKE THE SADNESS OUT OF SATURDAY NIGHT (August 20, 2021)

Maggie Rose – HAVE A SEAT (August 20, 2021)

Martha Wainwright – LOVE WILL BE REBORN (August 20, 2021)

Shannon And The Clams – YEAR OF THE SPIDER (August 20, 2021)

Anderson East – MAYBE WE NEVER DIE (August 20, 2021)

Villagers – FEVER DREAMS (August 20, 2021)

The Joy Formidable – INTO THE BLUE (August 20, 2021)

Danko Jones – POWER TRIO (August 20, 2021)

Jake Bugg – SATURDAY NIGHT, SUNDAY MORNING (August 20, 2021)

Tribel – EXIT STRATEGY (August 27, 2021)

Water from Your Eyes – STRUCTURE (August 27, 2021)

New albums in September 2021:

Little Simz – SOMETIME I MIGHT BE INTROVERT (September 3, 2021)

Manic Street Preachers – THE ULTRA VIVID LAMENT (September 3, 2021)

Andrew W.K. – GOD IS PARTYING (September 10, 2021)

Slothrust – PARALLEL TIMELINE (September 10, 2021)

The Vaccines – BACK IN LOVE CITY (September 10, 2021)

The Picturebooks – THE MAJOR MINOR COLLECTIVE (September 10, 2021)

The Stranglers – DARK MATTERS (September 10, 2021)

Low – HEY WHAT (September 10, 2021)

Pokey LaFarge – IN THE BLOSSOM OF THEIR SHADE (September 10, 2021)

Diana Ross – THANK YOU (September 10, 2021)

Sneaker Pimps – SQUARING THE CIRCLE (September 10, 2021)

José González – LOCAL VALLEY (September 17, 2021)

James Vincent McMorrow – GRAPEFRUIT SEASON (September 17, 2021)

Melissa Etheridge – ONE WAY OUT (September 17, 2021)

Lizzie Loveless – YOU DON’T KNOW (September 17, 2021)

Debris – IT USED TO BE YESTERDAY (September 17, 2021)

Amon Tobin – HOW DO YOU LIVE (September 24, 2021)

Angels & Airwaves – LIFEFORMS (September 24, 2021)

The Doctors – DARK (September 24, 2021)

Big | Brave & The Body – LEAVING NONE BUT SMALL BIRDS (September 24, 2021)

New albums in October 2021:

Pond – 9 (October 1, 2021)

The Colorist Orchestra & Howe Gelb – NOT ON THE MAP (October 1, 2021)

Efterklang – WINDFLOWERS (8 October 2021)

Pip Blom – WELCOME BREAK (October 8, 2021)

Duran Duran – FUTURE PAST (October 22, 2021)

New albums in November 2021:

Damon Albarn – THE NEARER THE FOUNTAIN, MORE PURE THE STREAM FLOWS (November 12, 2021)

New albums that should or could be released in the course of 2021:

Drake – CERTIFIED LOVERBOY (2021)

Bushido – SONNY BLACK II (2021)

***

MUSIKEXPRESS.de is a participant in the Amazon EU Partner Program, which is designed to provide a medium for websites to earn advertising reimbursement by placing advertisements and links to Amazon.de.