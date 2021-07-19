Selena Gomez with Steve Martin in comedy series in search of murderers

Los Angeles. Pop star and actress Selena Gomez (28) goes on a murder hunt with comedian legends Steve Martin (75) and Martin Short (71). The US streaming service Hulu released a trailer for the new comedy series “Only Murders In The Building” on Tuesday (local time) with a premiere date on August 31. Gomez linked the Video on Twitter with the comment: “Everyone is a suspect”.

A resident dies – the chance for the hobby criminalists

The story revolves around the New York high-rise residents Mabel, Charles and Oliver, who do not know each other at first, but find each other through their preference for “true crime” stories – i.e. the investigation of true crimes. When a neighbor is murdered, the snooper trio gets to work together. Of course, she will break into the apartment of the dead man and search his stuff, says Gomez alias Mabel in the clip. “Sounds like a nice afternoon,” she adds deadly serious.









Martin and Short know each other from comedies like “Three Amigos” and “Father of the Bride”. Gomez starred in films such as “The Big Short,” “Bad Neighbors 2,” “The Dead Don’t Die,” and “A Rainy Day in New York.”