Rolling Sushi Anime News Episode 24 KW 28/2021 – About Aya and the Witch and Monster Hunter

In this episode of our Anime News Podcast we have a lot to offer, for example the date for the release of the Ghibli film Aya and Witch on LEONINE or the launch of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf on Netflix, and we also have details about Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild.

Every week we from Sumikai and Animeslam talk about the news about manga and anime and talk about exciting topics such as the new express and simuldubs of the season, the short anime about the Olympic Games by Studio Ponoc, or the online premiere of “Demon Slayer” in September.

This episode is sponsored by KSM Anime with the anime “The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc,” which will be available on Amazon on July 15.

Dragons, Detectives, Anime

In Germany, not only are the streaming services buzzing with the brand-new anime of the new season and Germanizations for “The Detective is Already Dead”, “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S” and more, the cinemas are also slowly warming up the engine again and are already waiting for “Belle” by Mamoru Hosoda, which KSM Anime wants to bring to the screen next year.

In addition, we can look forward to a first German Blu-ray version of “Emma – A Victorian Love”, which the new label Hardball Films wants to release in October, and Crunchyroll is again increasing its stock of anime, with the entire “Aika” series, the second season of “Dagashi Kashi” and the classic “Nadia – Secret of Blue Water”.

Ghost stories for the summer

In keeping with the summer, news about ghost stories is about us this week, with the anime “Summer Ghost”, the directorial debut of illustrator loundraw, and vampires are not neglected either, thanks to a video preview for the A-1 Pictures anime “Visual Prison Vampire Visual Kei”.









The topic of Isekai is still on everyone’s lips, and we also have news about other titles from the popular genre, such as the anime adaptation of “The Evolution Fruit”, whose template has been running as a light novel in Japan since 2014, or the launch of a crowdfunding campaign for the recently launched anime “Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles”.

In addition to anime, we have other themes such as the international release of the latest game from the “Super Robot Wars” series, which was available almost exclusively in Japan for many years, and the end of the eighth part of the manga of “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure”, which has now been running for ten years and so far comprises 26 anthologies.

The news at a glance

Germany

»Mahouka«: German trailer for the Visitor-Arc + speaker

»Aya and the Witch« is published by LEONINE Anime

KSM Anime brings »BELLE« to German cinemas

Crunchyroll: Five New Express Dubs in Summer 2021

»Emma – A Victorian Love« appears on Blu-ray

WAKANIM: Three Simuldubs Announced for Summer 2021

Crunchyroll: Five New Catalog Titles Now Available

»Demon Slayer« film celebrates online premiere in September

New Anime

New information

»Seirei Gensouki«: Crowdfunding for the anime started

Netflix date of »The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf«

Launch of »The Evolution Fruit« is fixed + teaser

»Virgin Road«: Anime launches next year + Visual

Start date of »Summer Ghost« is fixed + teaser

Netflix secures »Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild«

Visual Prison Vampire Visual Kei Anime Posts 1st Video

Other

