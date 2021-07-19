New look in lockdown: Selena Gomez is now a blonde

Many are in the mood for a change, especially in the protracted lockdown, and celebrities are no exception. Selena Gomez, for example, has decided after many years as a brunette to shine with blonde hair again. And she’s not the first…

Selena Gomez seems to be in the mood for a visual change this spring. The US singer has opted for a new hair color. On the Instagram account of her own beauty brand “Rare Beauty”, the 28-year-old presented her radical change of type for the first time: The singer is now blonde again.









On a mirror selfie, her light hair with a dark approach falls over her shoulders in light waves. Her fans were enthusiastic and immediately gave her the nickname “Blondlena”. Already in 2017, the dark-haired singer surprised at a performance at the American Music Awards with a plantinblondem Bob.

Not only Gomez apparently relies on blond again from now on, also musician colleague Billie Eilish surprised her fans in mid-March and proudly presented on social media that she has said goodbye to her black-green styling and is now a blonde. However, the type change was not really new for the singer, as she later revealed. The restyling had therefore been underway since January. Eilish had skilfully hidden the transformation under a wig.

Colleague Demi Lovato went even further. She not only dyed the dark hair, but cut it off rigorously. At the end of last year, the singer presented herself with a short blonde. Meanwhile, the hair is even shorter, but again dark brown, as you can see on her Instagram account.