Monday, July 19, 2021
New look in lockdown: Selena Gomez is now a blonde

By Arjun Sethi
Saturday, April 24, 2021

New look in lockdown
Selena Gomez is now a blonde

Many are in the mood for a change, especially in the protracted lockdown, and celebrities are no exception. Selena Gomez, for example, has decided after many years as a brunette to shine with blonde hair again. And she’s not the first…

Selena Gomez seems to be in the mood for a visual change this spring. The US singer has opted for a new hair color. On the Instagram account of her own beauty brand “Rare Beauty”, the 28-year-old presented her radical change of type for the first time: The singer is now blonde again.




On a mirror selfie, her light hair with a dark approach falls over her shoulders in light waves. Her fans were enthusiastic and immediately gave her the nickname “Blondlena”. Already in 2017, the dark-haired singer surprised at a performance at the American Music Awards with a plantinblondem Bob.

Not only Gomez apparently relies on blond again from now on, also musician colleague Billie Eilish surprised her fans in mid-March and proudly presented on social media that she has said goodbye to her black-green styling and is now a blonde. However, the type change was not really new for the singer, as she later revealed. The restyling had therefore been underway since January. Eilish had skilfully hidden the transformation under a wig.

Colleague Demi Lovato went even further. She not only dyed the dark hair, but cut it off rigorously. At the end of last year, the singer presented herself with a short blonde. Meanwhile, the hair is even shorter, but again dark brown, as you can see on her Instagram account.



Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
