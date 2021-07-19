Marriage-Out? Tori Spelling with Kim Kardashian’s ex on the road

Is Tori Spelling (48) now comforting herself with other men? In recent months, there had often been rumors that the actress and her husband Dean McDermott (54) should hang the house blessing crooked. In an interview, the Beverly Hills, 90210 celebrity even confessed that she no longer even shares the bed with the native Canadian. Now there is a new indication that the couple may have separated: Tori was recently on the road with the rapper The Game (41)!

On their Instagram account posted the Californian last Wednesday a snapshot in which she can be seen with the hairstylist Lauren Rugetti and the deceased of Kim Kardashian (40). Together, the three met in a restaurant for dinner. “Just a casual evening with Lauren and The Game (kindest and dearest person)”wrote Tori under her picture. Does that mean that there is more going on between the two?









A few days ago, the 48-year-old even had her husband’s name from her description on her Instagram profile. For years, Tori had in her bio that she is married to the “slasher” actor. In the meantime, only her profession can be read there – and that she is a proud mother and do-it-yourselfer.