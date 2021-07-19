Monday, July 19, 2021
Kylie Jenner: Daughter Stormi works on her own brand at the age of 3

By Arjun Sethi
Like the mother, so the daughter: This also applies to Kylie Jenner (23) and daughter Stormi Webster (3). After Kylie has been celebrating one mega-success after another as a businesswoman for years, daughter Stormi now wants to take off and is working diligently on her own label – at just three years old.

On social media, Kylie and Stormi regularly delight their fans with sugar-sweet mother-daughter shots. Whether cute fashion selfies, funny beach snapshots or intimate cuddly photos: Kylie and Stormi look absolutely gorgeous! Now the proud mother talks about the ambitious career plans of her Mini-Me in a new YouTube video.

“She has her own office where she does all her business. She’s actually going to launch a little secret brand soon,” Kylie revealed visibly proud of daughter Stormi. The mother-daughter team has been working on the project for some time, but the member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has not yet revealed more details.




Stormi Webster can learn a lot from Mama Kylie. Already in her teenage years, Kylie became known through the television show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and began her modeling career at an early age. The half-sister of Kim Kardashian (40) really took off in 2015 with her cosmetics line Kylie Cosmetics. So Kylie knows very well what it’s like to be in the spotlight early on and can help her daughter with words and deeds.

Three-year-old Stormi seems to have learned a lot from her successful mom and aunts. Kylie proudly raves about her daughter: “How committed she is is a great thing.”. Of course, the fun must not be neglected. The talent of Kris Jenner’s (65) sweet granddaughter is also recognized by the head of Kylie Cosmetics, Megan Mildrew: “One day we will probably all work for Stormi,” she remarked with a smile. Stormi still has plenty of time to hone her future career. But she already knows: Practice early!


