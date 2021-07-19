Kris Jenner on tough times after divorce from Robert Kardashian

Reality TV Star Kris Kenner had after the divorce from her first husband Robert Kardashian in 1991 a difficult time ahead of him. In an interview with Wsj, she stated, among other things, that she had “no idea about money”. “One day my friend Shelli Azoff asked, ‘How much does your gardener cost?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know,'” Jenner revealed. This was a turning point for them. “I was embarrassed that I didn’t know.” After the separation, she realized that she had to fix some things. “I woke up one day with tasks I didn’t have the day before.”









New life

Fortunately, she “learned quickly”. “It gave me a tremendous sense of achievement to learn all of this, pay my own bills, make my own money, and pay my own taxes,” Jenner said. “And there were times when I didn’t have a lot of money, but I was very well organized.” Today, Jenner is a successful businesswoman herself.

Robert Kardashian gained national fame in the mid-90s because he was in the spectacular trial of the murders of O.J. Simpsons ex-wife and her boyfriend belonged to the defender teampart.