Monday, July 19, 2021
Kissinger Sommer: Classical music festival a complete success despite Corona

Farewell for Artistic Director Tilman Schlömp

For artistic director Tilman Schlömp, the hour of farewell struck on Sunday evening. His contract expired after five years. Since February he has been working for the German Music Council in Bonn, where he heads the “Landmusik” funding programme. He always liked to work for the Kissinger Sommer, there was a touch of melancholy, said Schlömp after the final concert. However, he is now also looking forward to his new tasks and is sure that the festival is in good hands.




Alexander Steinbeis becomes new artistic director

Tilman Schlömp praised his successor Alexander Steinbeis as a “very artistic, creative and humanly pleasant artistic director” and said: “I hope the Bad Kissinger treat him well”. Schlömp was satisfied with the course of his last Kissinger summer and said self-ironically: “Sold-out concerts for the first time in my directorship, that’s great!”. The approximately 6,000 tickets on offer are likely to have been sold, according to Schlömp. However, he did not yet have exact figures ready on Sunday evening.

First concerts after Corona forced break

In general, during the festival weeks since June 20, both in the audience and on stage, the joy could be felt that concerts could take place again after the long Corona forced break. For many artists, the performance at the Kissinger Sommer was the first after many months. It would actually have been the 36th edition of the classical music festival. Because of Corona, the Kissinger summer 2020, however, can be canceled.


