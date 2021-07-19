Kim Kardashian is very brave on the wakeboard

07. July 2021 – 10:31 clock

Kim cools down on the wakeboard

Kim Kardashian is currently whetting the appetite for summer, sun and water fun with her Instagram videos: Her children North (8), Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (2) romp around in the water. And the 40-year-old also tries her hand at wakeboarding. We show what that looks like in the video.

Kim and Khloé have fun on Lake Tahoe

Kim’s children really have fun sliding into the cool water. Kim and sister Khloé Kardashian (37) were at Lake Tahoe in the summer temperatures to let off steam on the wakeboard. In sexy spandex swim shorts and thick life jacket, Kim masters one wave after another. And as relaxed as the 40-year-old looks, she has also learned from old mistakes and this time no expensive jewelry on the body.







Kim wasn’t always so relaxed in the water

We remember scenes from “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”: Kim was on Bora Bora with her family in 2011. When she lost her expensive diamond earring while swimming in the sea, she had to cry bitterly. In order to bring the spoiled Kim back down to earth, Sister Kourtney only coolly countered at the time: “Kim, there are people who die”. (jti)

