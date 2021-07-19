Monday, July 19, 2021
Hot Clip: Britney Spears Dances Wildly to Billie Eilish Hit

By Arjun Sethi
Britney Spears (39) is back in a dancing mood! The musician made big headlines a few weeks ago: After years, the singer broke her silence and spoke out openly against the guardianship that her father still holds for her. In an honest statement, the “Toxic” interpreter revealed how badly she had fared in recent years. According to the testimony in court, it seems that Britney A burden of having fallen off – and how well she is doing, she now shows with a new dance video.

On their Instagramprofile, the 39-year-old published a clip that shows her in action. In a red bikini top and patterned shorts, the pop princess whirls around the area, spinning wildly around herself at the end – and that to Billie Eilish’s (19) hit song “Bad Guy”. Her fans are thrilled with the video: “She still has that certain something!” one user commented on the post.

nevertheless Britneys Dance video also puts some followers on alert. Because the mother of two titled the clip “Red” (to German: Red), a part of her community is sure that she wants to make a call for help again. “By ‘red’ does she mean Code Red?” and “That must mean something!”, can be read under the article.

