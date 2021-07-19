Monday, July 19, 2021
HomeNewsDinner with friends: Ariana Grande and Dalton turteln
News

Dinner with friends: Ariana Grande and Dalton turteln

By Arjun Sethi
0
36




Ariana Grande (27) enjoys spending time with her husband! In mid-May, it became known that the singer and her sweetheart Dalton Gomez have given their vows in a family circle. Meanwhile, her fan base already got to see some snapshots of the wedding. Ari seems really overjoyed with the entrepreneur: At least she seemed totally in love at a recent dinner with friends!

As an insider now told People Reported, the two newlyweds were spotted over the weekend at a dinner with friends at the Bel-Air Hotel in Los Angeles. There they were met by Wolfgang Puck , who has been regarded as a renowned star chef for years. “They were super sweet together and very much in love”, a source told the magazine. Ari is said to have seemed overjoyed all evening long. In addition, she is said to have been very excited, because she was also able to get to know the chef himself.

As it seems, the acquaintances of the 27-year-old also had a great evening. Her friend Alexa Luria even posted some snapshots from the restaurant Instagram and praised the food. Ari also seems to have tasted good, as she said below the post.

Ariana Grande with her husband Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande with her friends
Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande



Previous articleHot Clip: Britney Spears Dances Wildly to Billie Eilish Hit
Next articleKissinger Sommer: Classical music festival a complete success despite Corona
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv