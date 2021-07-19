Dinner with friends: Ariana Grande and Dalton turteln

Ariana Grande (27) enjoys spending time with her husband! In mid-May, it became known that the singer and her sweetheart Dalton Gomez have given their vows in a family circle. Meanwhile, her fan base already got to see some snapshots of the wedding. Ari seems really overjoyed with the entrepreneur: At least she seemed totally in love at a recent dinner with friends!

As an insider now told People Reported, the two newlyweds were spotted over the weekend at a dinner with friends at the Bel-Air Hotel in Los Angeles. There they were met by Wolfgang Puck , who has been regarded as a renowned star chef for years. “They were super sweet together and very much in love”, a source told the magazine. Ari is said to have seemed overjoyed all evening long. In addition, she is said to have been very excited, because she was also able to get to know the chef himself.

As it seems, the acquaintances of the 27-year-old also had a great evening. Her friend Alexa Luria even posted some snapshots from the restaurant Instagram and praised the food. Ari also seems to have tasted good, as she said below the post.

Ariana Grande with her husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande with her friends

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande

32 Somehow it does. Actually, she keeps her relationship rather private… 47 no! Why shouldn’t she show that she is totally in love?



