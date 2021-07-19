Cool or curious? Bella Thorne shops in pajamas look

What an outfit! Bella Thorne (23) could not be happier with her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo (27). In June 2019, the model and the actor made their relationship official. It didn’t take long for the first engagement rumors to make the rounds, but they denied them shortly afterwards. Most recently, the two turtle doves were totally in love with Rome during a romantic walk through the old town. Now they have been photographed again by paparazzi on a shopping tour – at the Bella especially with her look!

Apparently, the 23-year-old is currently doing her last Christmas shopping together with her sweetheart and recently chose a rather casual look. As she left a luxury boutique in the Italian capital, she was photographed wearing a brown oversize sweater and wide white pants with black dots. With her pajamas-like styling, the young woman surprises her fans above all because Bella otherwise presented on the net in lingerie and skimpy clothing. On the latest recordings of the singer, however, there is no trace of her sexy curves.

For several weeks now, the American has been on holiday in Benjamin hometown. This prevents Bella but not about diligently advertising their new single “SFB”. The work already seems to have paid off. Within the first three days after its release, the song has already been played over three million times.









Ben Mascolo and Bella Thorne in Cabo in July 2020

Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo

Bella Thorne in December 2020

