Cardi B is pregnant: »Number two«

By Arjun Sethi
Cardi B is pregnant for the second time – and has announced this news with a live performance, as she did with her first pregnancy. The 28-year-old performed at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday together with the hip-hop trio »Migos«, of which her husband Offset is also a member.

At the same time as her performance, the musician published a photo on Instagram showing herself with a round baby belly. “#2!” – “Number two” – she wrote, linking to her husband Offset. Cardi B has been married to the 29-year-old since 2017.

In 2018, their daughter Kulture was born. The musician had announced this pregnancy with an appearance in the US program »Saturday Night Live«.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, grew up in the Bronx in New York, the daughter of a Trinidadian mother and a Dominican father. Before her breakthrough with the song »Bodak Yellow« in 2017, she worked as a stripper.




Since then, the rapper has been able to place several songs in the top ten of the US charts. In December, »Billboard« magazine named her »Woman of the Year 2020«. On Instagram, she has almost a hundred million followers.


