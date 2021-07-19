Camila Cabello: Belly rumors: Now she speaks!

Camila Cabello (24) and her partner Shawn Mendes (22) are considered an absolute dream couple. The two music stars have been together since 2019 and have been making headlines with their relationship ever since. A joint beach trip has now really made the rumor mill simmer – and the singer reacts to it.

Pregnancy rumors about musician dream couple Cabello & Mendes

Camila and her boyfriend have known each other since 2014, but the two artists only found each other as a couple a few years later – friendship became love. Together with her sweetheart, the 24-year-old was recently photographed on the beach in Miami. In the paparazzi photos, Camila Cabello can also be seen holding her stomach in a conspicuous way.









For some observers, this is reason enough for pregnancy speculation! As “promiflash.de” revealed, the young woman had then addressed the following words to her fans in her Instagram story: “Thank you for the love yesterday and today, I love you all!” Because after the pictures were published and all the world spoke about the supposed “belly”, the fans of the singer hit back. They were loudly outraged by the bad habit of permanently evaluating women’s bodies in this way, interpreting every little bulge and thus constantly confronting women with body shaming. One user wrote: “I have to defend Camila on the Internet from bodyshamers because I am a decent person.”

In addition, the permanent question of pregnancy is also a very sensitive topic – especially if women do not want a child at all or cannot have their own offspring.