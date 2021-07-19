But no career end? Selena Gomez hints at new album

Does Selena Gomez (28) want to continue making music in the future? For almost ten years, the native Texan, who first became known as an actress in her youth, has been a fairly successful singer. Their three studio albums released so far landed directly at number one in the charts in the USA. A few weeks ago, Selena however, that it is now difficult for her to work on new music because it is not taken seriously by many people. Now, however, she hinted that she might be releasing new songs soon!

In their InstagramStory, Selena shared a photo of her wrist wearing a bracelet with the inscription “SG3”, i.e. her initials and the number three. Some fans were then sure that this must be a reference to another album. “This is the start of a new era”, for example, a user wrote. In doing so, Selena with “Rare” 2020 actually already released their third album. However, some fans suspect that she did not count her first record “Stars Dance” because she allegedly had no artistic control over it. In addition, it has been released on a different label than the other LPs.

In fact, Selena not completely excluded to release new music. in Vogueinterview, she explained that she wanted to give the whole thing one last chance: “I want to try again before I maybe leave the music behind.”









Selena Gomez in May 2021 in Inglewood

Selena Gomez in February 2020 in Los Angeles

Selena Gomez, musician

