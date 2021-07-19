Billie Eilish confesses: She is still ashamed of it today

Image: Instagram/ Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish confesses: “Have said many things that I don’t agree with at all now”

Billie Eilish is one of the biggest megastars in the world. Almost 88 million people now follow her on Instagram. She is regularly showered with numerous awards for her songs. At the Grammys last year alone, she managed to secure all the trophies of the main categories. Since 2021, Billie presents itself with a new look. Instead of the black-green hair, she now relies on blonde and shows herself more and more in figure-hugging clothing.

Even though she is celebrated worldwide for her music, there has recently been criticism of the artist, which ended in a racism scandal. The reason: The singer had used a word in an old video that would have offended people of Chinese origin. On Instagram, she said: “I’m horrified, embarrassed and want to puke that I’ve ever put this word into the world.“

Some of her fans are also critical of her new style of clothing. “Where is old Billie Eilish who doesn’t want to show her body? Please, I like old Billie much better,” said one follower. On Tiktok, however, the 19-year-old reacted amused to the comments, saying: “That’s literally all I read about myself on this app. You can see me, my breasts are bigger than yours.” But there are also some things that actually concern Billie, as she revealed in an interview with the Australian “Vogue”.

Billie Eilish reveals how she thinks about old statements about herself today

In the conversation, Billie said of older statements from her that can be found on the net: “I said so many things back then that I don’t agree with at all now or what I think the opposite. The strangest thing is that nothing disappears once it’s on the Internet. Every interview I gave when I was 15 is still out there, and I’m constantly thinking about it.”









She also revealed, “If you’re a fucking teenager, you don’t really know yourself, so you try to find yourself. That was the hardest thing for me: I didn’t really know how I really felt. So I just came up with this façade that I stuck to.”

The fact that there is so much to be found about Billie’s life on the internet also worries her, as she further stated: “The Internet brings back things from everyone’s past and I think: ‘Don’t you understand that everyone is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed of their past? For example, don’t you think about the fact that you might be embarrassed by your past, so maybe everyone else is embarrassed?'”

By the way, in an interview with “Rolling Stone” she recently revealed that the public should only know three things about her: “That I can sing. That I am a woman. That I have a personality.” In any case, she would not reveal anything about herself and people would know little about her.

(iger)