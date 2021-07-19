Ariana Grande: Her brother Frankie got engaged – Entertainment

Frankie Grande got engaged Photo: Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock.com





Love is in the air with the Grande family: Shortly after Ariana Grande got married, her brother Frankie Grande got engaged. And he spared no effort for that.

Ariana Grande’s brother (27), Frankie Grande (38), has become engaged. Shortly after the singer’s wedding, he proposed to his friend Hale Leon (28) – but it had been planned for a long time. Grande worked on the unusual marriage proposal for over a year, as he told “People”.

He asked the big question digitally – in a virtual reality amusement park for adults in Los Angeles. There the two also had one of their first dates. Grande worked with the theme park to create an individual ending for the couple’s VR experience, complete with a “Do you want to marry me?” -Message and virtual fireworks.









Friends and family were also there when Grande asked the big question. “It was such a perfect, beautiful moment,” he tells the magazine. “Hale was completely surprised and we both started crying with joy.” It was “absolutely breathtaking”. Grande will probably also post the video of the VR application, as he announced on his Instagram account. There, his sister Ariana also congratulated on the engagement: “The most beautiful. Love you both so much.”

The couple had met in 2019 in a dance bar. Grande described it as “love at first dance”. Just recently, he had celebrated their now two-year relationship with a series of pictures on Instagram. “Babe, we have survived the quarantine, we can survive anything,” he wrote. “All the best to the two-year-old. I’m looking forward to so much laughing together and smiling and costumes, but hopefully no more haircuts! I love you with all my heart.”





