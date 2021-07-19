Angelina Jolie wears the perfect summer dress

Looking for the best Amazon deals? We have found them for you and will tell you which favorites you can not miss! 🛍

As soon as the temperatures in summer climb far into the double-digit range, the choice of the right outfit proves to be, which should be serious and airy at the same time, sometimes as a tricky affair. Especially in the office, we want to score points with our look and not attract negative attention with too tight parts or with sweating attacks. For this reason, we are only too happy to get a lot of inspiration from ladies, such as actress Angelina Jolie., because the 46-year-old has perfected her typical classic-elegant style over the years. Currently, the mother of six children loves a bright summer dress, the cut of which is particularly suitable for all women over 40, which is why we took a closer look at it and not only have linked similar models in our picture gallery for shopping, but we will also tell you how you can stage this perfectly…

This summer dress by Angelina Jolie is perfect for women over 40

Just recently Angelina Jolie went shopping with her eldest daughter Zahara and proved us with her simple, yet super-stylish lookthat summer outfits do not always have to be particularly unusual. The 46-year-old opted for a white midi dress, which is the perfect dress for all women over 40 with a trendy Careé neckline with discreet gatherings, wide straps and a narrow waist belt. Both the length and the loosely falling cut flatter ladies of this age and yet simple accents around the neckline or waist ensure that the figure is perfectly staged. Whether in combination with flat mules in beige and gold-colored jewelry à la Angelina or with high sandals and a blazer over them – simple, loosely falling midi dresses, which can also be styled with a belt for an eye-catcher, are the must-haves for women over 40 and in our picture gallery you will find the most beautiful models for the summer linked for shopping.

