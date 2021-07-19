Angelina Jolie: Horror neighbors? Serious allegations

Having a celebrity in the neighborhood sounds exciting. But when it comes to Angelina Jolie, 46, and her kids, it’s just annoying.

Angelina Jolie: The neighbors are annoyed

You don’t want to live next to them! Angelina Jolie and her six children have met in Los Feliz so far no friends made.

in opposite: Allegedly, they drive their neighbors downright into the insanity. Especially the non-prominent residents are obviously sourbecause Shiloh and Co. are making noise – and Angie doesn’t do anything about it! “They scream around, run around wildly and even play loud music at night”, weighted a neighbor.

It is said to be particularly bad in the summer be. That's when the Jolie Pitt kids supposedly celebrate pool parties every day. There are even drink cups and ice cream sticks on the Neighbouring properties have landed.









Angelina Jolie: Education without rules

When you say something, they just laugh at you. But we neighbors don’t laugh about it and find it rude and reckless.

No wonder it complaints after all, Los Feliz is known as a quiet residential area. Any attempts to talk to Angelina about it, however, should failed be! But the actress still wants her kids nothing prescribe.

The resident scolds: “She just said that she used to be a rebel herself and she would raise her children without rules.” Since you would like to pack the moving boxes right away…

