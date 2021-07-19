Angelina Jolie as firefighter | Fire Brigade Magazine

Monday, July 19, 2021
The declining incidences allow cultural life to gradually return. On 1 July, cinemas throughout Germany will reopen. A few movie theaters have already opened their doors last week. Numerous blockbusters are just waiting to be shown on the big screen. Among them is “They Want Me Dead” starring Hollywood star Angelina Jolie as a firefighter.

Movie poster of “They Want Me Dead” Photo: 2021 Warner Bros. Ent.

To understand: Due to the pandemic, many films that should have been shown in cinemas long ago have already been shown on various streaming platforms. So also “They Want Me Dead”.




The thriller by director Taylor Sheridan is based on the novel of the same name by Michael Koryta. Hannah Faber, played by Angelina Jolie, is active in an elite unit of the fire brigade in Montana, America. When three people die during an operation under her leadership, she falls into an emotional hole.

In the mountains of Montana, she tries to come to terms with her feelings of guilt. She meets twelve-year-old Connor, who wanders through the forest there. The boy has watched a murder. And now the killers are after him too. Hannah wants to bring the boy to safety – and thus also puts herself in mortal danger. When a big forest fire breaks out, the two fight against time – and for their lives….

On August 19, the film will be released on DVD and Blu-ray.

