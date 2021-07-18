Sunday, July 18, 2021
What’s going on between The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie?

06 July 2021

The rumor mill in Hollywood is once again simmering enormously. Radio Hamburg megastar The Weeknd and actress Angelina Jolie were watched at their dinner together. Is this the next big celebrity love?

All-public dining in the middle of LA

The two megastars were seen in public at an hour-long dinner in a well-known celebrity hotspot in Los Angeles. The two did not make much effort to hide, so there are already heaps of paparazzi shots of the two.

Stars without love happiness

The two would certainly be open to a new love. For the 31-year-old Canadian, it did not want to work out in recent years with model Bella Hadid or with fellow singer Selena Gomez. And also with Angelina Jolie it looks on the love front so far rather mau, instead the War of the Roses with ex Brad Pitt continues to make disgusting headlines.




Love or career interview?

If you already see a new glamour couple on the horizon, you will probably be disappointed. The meeting should not have been more than a work-related dinner. The Weeknd is known to want to start as an actor and is said to have gotten tips from the actress. At least that’s what an insider wants to have revealed to the gossip paper “Page Six”.

The best music of The Weeknd

No matter what happened at the end of the meeting, you can only wish them all the best. Of course, you can always listen to the best tracks of The Weeknd in the program of Radio Hamburg. Be sure to listen in so you don’t miss a megahit. Simply go via the web player here on the page or via the Radio Hamburg App!


