Monday, July 19, 2021
Tyler Posey: “Teen Wolf” star is fluid-sexual

By Arjun Sethi
    Tyler Posey is fluid-sexual.

    The “Teen Wolf” star spoke to “New Musical Express” about his sexuality.

    Posey had a relationship with Bella Thorne in 2016.

    After that, he also dated men.

Tyler Posey (29) is attracted to both women and men. Anyone who thinks that the “Teen Wolf” star is bisexual is wrong. The actor spoke openly about his sexuality with “New Musical Express” and explained that he was fluid-sexual.

He realized this thanks to his girlfriend Phem (26). “It helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I’m fluid-sexual,” Posey says. People who describe themselves as fluid-sexual are attracted to women and men. In contrast to bisexuality, however, both sexes are not equally desired. The attraction is stronger in phases to a gender and the transition to it is fluid.


