Tyler Posey: “Teen Wolf” star is fluid-sexual

Tyler Posey (29) is attracted to both women and men. Anyone who thinks that the “Teen Wolf” star is bisexual is wrong. The actor spoke openly about his sexuality with “New Musical Express” and explained that he was fluid-sexual.
He realized this thanks to his girlfriend Phem (26). “It helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I’m fluid-sexual,” Posey says. People who describe themselves as fluid-sexual are attracted to women and men. In contrast to bisexuality, however, both sexes are not equally desired. The attraction is stronger in phases to a gender and the transition to it is fluid.
Hate messages after outing
Posey was in 2016 in the meantime with fellow actress Bella Thorne (23) in a relationship, before he then also dated men. The fact that he is now back in a relationship with a woman upsets some, as he says: “They call me ‘gay bait’ – as if I were pretending to be gay to make money.”
Much more important, however, is what his girlfriend thinks of him. The musician has no problem with Tyler Posey dating both sexes. “I’ve been dating almost everything under the sun now, and right now I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever had,” he says. Phem is also part of the LGBTQ community.