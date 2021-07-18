Sunday, July 18, 2021
Selena Gomez, Khalid and Marshmello perform at the Champions League Final

When the final of the UEFA Champions League between Man City and Chelsea takes place on Saturday (29.05.) in Porto, Portugal, there will not only be world-class football to see, but also many musical megastars. UEFA has now announced that Selena Gomez, Khalid and Marshmello will rock the opening show.

Headlining of the show to be US DJ Marshmello but he will receive active support from the two musicians. On his Instagram channel, he announced the news on Monday (24.05.) in a rather funny video in which he imitated the draw of the individual games.




What exactly the appearance of the three megastars will look like, which songs they will show in the show presented by Pepsi, this is all still top secret. One can assume, however, that UEFA will not let itself be lumped if you already fly in such megastars.

