Selena Gomez, Khalid and Marshmello perform at the Champions League Final

May 25, 2021 – Stefan Angele

When the final of the UEFA Champions League between Man City and Chelsea takes place on Saturday (29.05.) in Porto, Portugal, there will not only be world-class football to see, but also many musical megastars. UEFA has now announced that Selena Gomez, Khalid and Marshmello will rock the opening show.

Marshmello as headliner

Headlining of the show to be US DJ Marshmello but he will receive active support from the two musicians. On his Instagram channel, he announced the news on Monday (24.05.) in a rather funny video in which he imitated the draw of the individual games.









Show still secret

What exactly the appearance of the three megastars will look like, which songs they will show in the show presented by Pepsi, this is all still top secret. One can assume, however, that UEFA will not let itself be lumped if you already fly in such megastars.

The best music of your megastars