Selena Gomez: Embarrassing! That was the “most unpleasant kiss in the world”

Selena Gomez (27) had a clear idea of how her first TV kiss should go at a young age. In addition, the singer already knew exactly who the chosen one should be: “Riverdale” star Cole Sprouse (28), then leading actor of the sitcom “Hotel Zack & Cody”. When she was actually able to get a guest role in the series in 2006, the joy was initially great. But soon came the rude awakening: Selena Gomez was not supposed to kiss Cole, but Dylan Sprouse (28), his twin brother. To this day, she has no good memories of the kiss, as she revealed in an interview.

It was her first kiss in front of running cameras, she confessed on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. But she would have preferred to imagine him differently: “It was one of the worst days of my life,” she explained according to “bravo.de”. So she leaned forward to kiss him, but closed her eyes much too early. “That’s why I missed about half his lip. That led to the most unpleasant kiss in the world,” she continued, adding: “But I was 12 years old, so it was okay.”

Selena Gomez raved about “Riverdale” star Cole Sprouse at a young age

Selena Gomez admitted that she had been a big fan of the series in which Cole and Dylan played the two twins “Zack & Cody”. She only had eyes for “Riverdale” star Cole, even a poster of him hung in her room: “I was infatuated with this series and I thought we were going to get together,” she said. But in the end, it was his brother whom she had to kiss.

The Disney series “Hotel Zack & Cody” ran from 2005 to 2008. Selena Gomez was already a rising child star at the time. Her career breakthrough came with the series “The Wizards of Waverly Place”, which was shown from 2007 to 2012. At the same time, the 27-year-old is also successful as a musician. Meanwhile, the ex of Justin Bieber (27) has released three solo albums. In March, she released her first Spanish-language EP, “Revelación”.