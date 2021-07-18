Scarlett Johansson in one of the best comic book adaptations that hardly anyone knows

Whether Avengers 4: Endgame, Black Widow or Ghost in the Shell, Scarlett Johansson is one of the biggest female action stars in Hollywood. With all her tough roles in the MCU and other blockbuster productions, however, it is often forgotten: The actress has been in the business for over 20 years and has played completely different roles, especially at the beginning of her career.

And no, we’re not talking about her breakthrough as a traumatized teenage girl in The Horse Whisperer. One of Scarlett Johansson’s best (and unknown) films is the incredibly weird and at the same time incredibly beautiful Ghost World by Terry Zwigoff. And you can currently do that at Stream Amazon Prime on subscription *.

What does growing up mean, and should you even want to?

Ghost World is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Daniel Clowes, who directly adapted his iconic work as a screenplay himself and received an Oscar nomination for it. The first Oscar nomination for a comic book adaptationBy the way. The film revolves around two young women, Enid (Thora Birch) and Rebecca (Scarlett Johansson). The two are best friends and have spent their school days as an inseparable duo. Sworn in, always a cynical observation of everyday life on the lips and all others in the boring 90s small town at least one step ahead.

After graduation, they actually want to start the next phase of their lives together. But it quickly turns out that Enid and Rebecca have a completely different idea of what this life should look like – and what growing up actually means.

Ghost World on Amazon Prime is the perfect comic book adaptation

In the classic Coming of Age story, it is especially the curious yet lovingly drawn characters that make the film so special. Instead of classic Hollywood clichés, there are multi-layered characters here, whose stories could each fill their own comic books – or films. Above all, the reclusive record collector Seymour (Steve Buscemi), who … difficult relationship with Enid developed.

But despite all the uncertainties and conflicts and despite the existential questions that the film repeatedly touches on: Ghost World is a wonderful, funny, charming and yet thoughtful insight into a world whose complexity and absurdity can only fail. and the best example of how comic adaptations don’t have to be loud and spectacularly stagedto touch. Sorry, Black Widow.

