Sunday, July 18, 2021
HomeNewsNormalo look: Camila Cabello and her Shawn hold hands
News

Normalo look: Camila Cabello and her Shawn hold hands

By Arjun Sethi
0
42




Camila Cabello (24) and Shawn Mendes (22) still seem to be totally in love with each other! Since 2019, the two musicians have been going through life together. At first, the turtle doves kept their relationship private, but now they demonstrate again and again on the net how serious it is with them. Just now, Camila and Shawn now caught in the public turbulence – and they seemed really happy with each other!

New paparazzi photos show the couple visiting Universal Studios in Los Angeles. The fans are offered a wonderfully normal sight: The two are casually dressed on the snapshots and walk through the amusement park holding hands. Where, Camila and Shawn to enjoy the trip very much. The 24-year-old has apparently even bought a souvenir: In her hand, she carries a bag with the Harry Potter logo printed on it.

On its Instagramaccount, the “Treat You Better” performer also shared impressions of the day: In a clip, the two film each other grimacing – and even then it is hard to miss how in love they are with each other. “This is the content you’ve subscribed to”Quips Shawn below the video.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes in June 2021
Shawn Mendes, singer
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes in June 2021


Previous articleKendall Jenner wears the perfect haircut for fine hair (which never goes out of style)
Next articleKortney Kardashian: Lightning wedding with Travis Barker?
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv