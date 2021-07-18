Normalo look: Camila Cabello and her Shawn hold hands

Camila Cabello (24) and Shawn Mendes (22) still seem to be totally in love with each other! Since 2019, the two musicians have been going through life together. At first, the turtle doves kept their relationship private, but now they demonstrate again and again on the net how serious it is with them. Just now, Camila and Shawn now caught in the public turbulence – and they seemed really happy with each other!

New paparazzi photos show the couple visiting Universal Studios in Los Angeles. The fans are offered a wonderfully normal sight: The two are casually dressed on the snapshots and walk through the amusement park holding hands. Where, Camila and Shawn to enjoy the trip very much. The 24-year-old has apparently even bought a souvenir: In her hand, she carries a bag with the Harry Potter logo printed on it.

On its Instagramaccount, the “Treat You Better” performer also shared impressions of the day: In a clip, the two film each other grimacing – and even then it is hard to miss how in love they are with each other. “This is the content you’ve subscribed to”Quips Shawn below the video.

display







Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes in June 2021

display

Shawn Mendes, singer

display

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes in June 2021

173 Super sweet! The two seem really happy with each other. 26 Well, I don't like her outfits on the snapshots so much.



